Trees in Littlehampton conservation area 'need cutting back to protect traffic'

Trees at a retirement housing complex in Littlehampton need to be cut back to protect traffic, according to a planning application made to Arun District Council.

Winterton Lodge, in Goda Road, was built in 1989 for residents aged 60 and over, and the 63 flats and houses there are run by Grange Property Management.

Lesley Dennis, scheme manager, has applied for permission to crown lift or cut back a total of nine trees at the complex, which is within Littlehampton's East Street Conservation Area.

One lime and two sycamore would have a crown lift to 5m ground clearance, southern branches of another sycamore would be cleared away from the neighbouring building by 2m and branches on a third sycamore would be cut back to give 2m clearance from a building.

A healthy lime in the corner that 'needs a periodic crown lift' and two sycamore trees that 'need a lift to avoid vehicle strikes'. Picture: Google Maps

A holm oak and goat willow would have work on the northern side to leave 5m road side clearance, branches on another holm oak would be cut back to give 2m clearance from a building and epicormic growth on a sweet chestnut would be removed from the lower stem.

Comments must be made by September 25.

In a tree report provided by Richard Sinclair, from RS Landscapes in Bognor Regis, it states the lime is a healthy tree in a corner near a junction, in a prominent position, and it 'just needs a periodic crown lift and epicormic growth removing'.

He said the two sycamores are medium-sized trees on the western boundary, overhanging the road, and they need 'a lift to avoid vehicle strikes'.

A sycamore at the end of a group of trees 'needs branches cut away from neighbour's property', while another sycamore and holm oak are 'growing close to southern side of building'.

The holm oak and goat willow are on the northern boundary and both need a crown lift, while the sweet chestnut was heavily topped years ago and now has epicormic growth around base.

