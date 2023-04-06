Tributes have been paid to Crawley’s first Muslim mayor, who has died aged 94.

Mohammed Qamaruddin, who was popularly known as Q, first donned the chains of office in 2000.

He was hailed as a gentleman and a ‘trailblazer for representation in the community’.

Mr Qamaruddin represented Southgate from 1995 to 2003. He died while visiting family abroad.

Mayor Q

Leader Michael Jones said: “He was a friendly, decent man.

“I’m sad to know that I won’t be bumping into him in and around town or having friendly conversations with him.”

Several councillors fondly remembered Mr Qamaruddin’s generosity when it came to food.

He would often provide meals and nibbles for council staff working in Southgate, for the porters at the town hall, and even ordered in plates of samosas following meetings.

