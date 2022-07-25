Tributes to former Crawley councillor - 'he was a steady ship type'

During a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (July 20), tributes were paid to Mike Pickett and Doug Mayne, who died recently.

Mr Mayne represented Tilgate on the borough council for 11 years from 1993, and Southgate, Broadfield and then Tilgate on the county council from 1981, serving for a total of 18 years.

Chris Mullins (Lab, Gossops Green & North East Broadfield) described him as ‘the steady ship type’, adding: “If you were in a storm you’d give him the wheel and say ‘steer us through it’.

“Generally speaking, he was just simply a nice fella and I’m really sad that he’s left us.”

Richard Burrett (Con, Pound Hill North & Forge Wood) said: “He was a very down to earth person and he just got on with the job.

“He didn’t particularly like arguing, he didn’t like factionalism and he didn’t like a lot of the nastier side of politics – he just wanted to get on and help people and argue for what he believed in.”

Mr Pickett, who represented Southgate between 2014 and this year, died earlier this month.

Council leader Michael Jones said: “Mike was truly a decent man of integrity and was hugely committed to Southgate & Crawley.”

Kevan McCarthy (Con, Pound Hill North & Forge Wood) spoke about Mr Pickett’s kindness and said he would be deeply missed.