Triple-whammy of wins for Liberal Democrats in West Sussex County Council by-elections

By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 6th Jun 2025, 15:44 BST
Ballot boxBallot box
Ballot box
There was a triple-whammy of wins for the Liberal Democrats as they came out on top in three West Sussex County Council by-elections.

Sam Raby, who also serves on Horsham District Council, toook the St Leonard’s Forest seat from the Conservatives on Thursday (June 5), following the resignation of Katie Nagel.

He said: “I am incredibly honoured to have been elected as the new county councillor for St Leonard’s Forest, and I want to thank everyone who voted, either by post, or by braving the rain on Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I look forward to not only representing my home where I live with my family, but also fighting for better services for all West Sussex residents.”

The Lib Dems also held on to Burgess Hill North and Hassocks & Burgess Hill South, following the resignations of Stuart Condie and Kirsty Lord.

The results in full were:

St Leonard’s Forest:

Sam Raby (Lib Dem) – 644 votes (32%) Robert Nye (Reform UK) – 584 (29%) Damian Stuart (Con) – 401 (20%) Andrew Finnegan (Green) – 259 (13%) Sara Loewenthal (Labour) – 94 (5%)

The total number of votes were 1,982 out of an electorate of 8,625. Turnout was 23%. There were three rejected ballot papers – two were unmarked or void and one voted for more than one candidate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Burgess Hill North: Jane Davey (Lib Dem) – 1,088 (41%) Tim Cooper (Reform UK) – 707 (27%) Mustak Miah (Con) – 618 (23%) Paul Woods (Green) – 153 (6%) Jake Tennant (Lab) – 92 (3%)

There were 2,658 votes out of an electorate of 10,224. The turnout was 26%. There were four rejected ballots – two were unmarked or void and one voted for more than one candidate.

Hassocks and Burgess Hill South: Erika Woodhurst-Trueman (Lib Dem) – 1,694 (55%) Peter Bradshaw (Reform UK) – 762 (25%) Eliza-Jane Brazil (Con) – 310 (10%) Sue Kelly (Green) – 175 (6%) Martin McCabe (Labour) – 123 (4%)

There were 3,064 votes out of an electorate of 9,895. The turnout was 31%. There were four rejected ballots, all were unmarked or void.

All three by-elections saw Reform UK take second place, the Tories were third, the Greens were fourth, and Labour fifth.

Related topics:West Sussex County CouncilLiberal DemocratsHorsham District CouncilLabourReform UK

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice