On Thursday (September 29), members of the East Sussex Health and Wellbeing Board were given an update on the situation at Kendal Court — a block of flats, which until recently had been used as temporary housing by Brighton and Hove City Council (BHCC).

The building, where at least 10 people died between 2016 and 2021, had been at the centre of a long-running dispute between the two councils.

With the potential for legal action, the East Sussex Health and Wellbeing Board has been receiving regular updates on the situation for much of the past year. At its latest meeting, however, members heard how recent improvements may change this approach.

Kendal Court in Newhaven

Speaking at the meeting, Mark Stainton, ESCC’s director of adult social care and health, said: “I am hoping that this will be the last update for this board, given the progress that has been made since the last time we met back in July.

“The very good news is that the last temporary resident at Kendal Court moved out at the end of July and the contract between the city council and the landlords was terminated on the 12th of September, which is obviously a clear indication that they have no intention to use that accommodation in the foreseeable future.”

Mr Stainton also noted that there had been a ‘sustained and continued reduction’ in the overall numbers of Brighton and Hove residents placed in accommodation within East Sussex.

According to meeting papers, these changes showed how BHCC was demonstrating an ‘ongoing commitment’ to improve the quality of service and support to homeless people it places in temporary accommodation.

In light of this, the board agreed to step down its monitoring unless further developments warrant it.