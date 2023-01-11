Proposals to build an apartment complex in St Leonards have been refused at appeal.

In a decision notice published last month, a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected to plans to build two blocks of flats in place of garages and outbuildings, which sit behind a row of Grade II listed buildings between 111 and 114 The Marina.

The original application had been refused by Hastings Borough Council planning officers back in October 2021, due to concerns about its scale and design. Concerns were also raised around the lack of affordable housing and its location within the St Leonards Conservation Area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant disputed this decision, arguing the development would be shielded from view by the existing building and make reuse of a brownfield site.

Proposed new apartments

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also argued that the council’s shortage of housing (when compared to government targets) meant the scheme should have resulted in a presumption in favour of development.

The inspector disagreed with this assessment, however. In their decision notice, the inspector said: “Although I consider that the standard of accommodation provided to be satisfactory and consider matters relating to affordable housing could be overcome, the proposed development would have a harmful effect on the character and appearance of the [Conservation Area] and setting of listed buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Therefore, the proposal would not benefit from the presumption in favour of sustainable development in this instance.”

The inspector also concluded that the development would result in an ‘unacceptable loss of privacy’ for the residents of 111 to 114, which could not be adequately mitigated.

Advertisement Hide Ad