In a decision notice published on Monday (August 21), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with the construction of two chalet bungalows on former garden land in Sedlescombe Road North.

The proposals had been refused planning permission in March last year, with Hastings Borough Council raising concerns about harm to the character of the local area and in particular a pair of neighbouring properties in Wadhurst Close.

While the inspector did not share the concerns about the impact on the character of the area as a whole, they concluded that the buildings would create an ‘oppressive presence’ to the neighbouring properties.

Sedlescombe Rd N proposed layout (Credit: Hastings BC planning portal)

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “The proposal would unacceptably harm the living conditions of the adjoining occupiers at 39 and 40 Wadhurst Close, due to overlooking and the impact on outlook.

“Therefore, the proposal would conflict with the Hastings Local Plan Development Management Plan (DMP), adopted September 2015, which seeks, among other things, for developments to avoid any adverse impact on the amenity of neighbouring properties.”

They added: “For the reasons above, and taking into account all other matters raised, I conclude that the proposed development would fail to accord with the development plan as a whole and there are no considerations individually or cumulatively that outweigh this. Therefore, the appeal is dismissed.”