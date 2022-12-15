Two former Mayors of Worthing have been given honorary titles in recognition of their 28 years of combined service.

Bob Smytherman and Sean McDonald were made honorary aldermen at a special council meeting on Tuesday (13 December).

It is part of a long-running tradition to recognise former mayors by giving them honorary titles once they retire or are defeated at an election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The title is given to former councillors for ’eminent service’ and will allow them to attend civic ceremonies but not to carry out council duties or vote.

Sean McDonald, Henna Chowdhury and Bob Smytherman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Mr Smytherman and Mr McDonald left Worthing Borough Council after the May local election.

Mr Smytherman, a Lib Dem, retired from local politics after representing Tarring ward for 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He served as Worthing’s Mayor between 2013 and 2014 and he will continue in his role as Town Crier.

Martin McCabe (Lab, Tarring), a former Lib Dem councillor, said it was ‘an honour’ to put Mr Smytherman forward for honorary alderman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has been a loyal servant to this town for many years and he is undoubtedly ingrained into the fabric of Worthing and everything that makes our town so special,” Mr McCabe said.

“Bob has brought smiles to many people in our town and I think we can all say that our lives are all the richer for knowing him. He served as mayor with distinction and I think it’s easily forgotten in our time now, but Bob was a trailblazer when it came to promoting our town via social media in ways that simply had not been done at that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s been a champion for numerous causes – mental health and sight support are just two of those and there are so many more that I could mention.”

Referring to the role of town crier, Mr McCabe added: “Bob is proof that not all superheroes wear capes, some of them wear tights and have a big belt.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former mayor for 2016-2017 Sean McDonald was also made an honorary alderman on Tuesday.

He represented Northbrook ward for eight years but lost his seat in May 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McDonald will continue in his role as representative for the Northbrook division at West Sussex County Council.

Mayor Henna Chowdhury said: “During his time as mayor, Sean supported many local causes with vigour and energy. He was a passionate supporter of the Worthing Symphony Orchestra, where he now serves as a trustee. The highlight of his mayoral year was to represent Worthing in Richebourg, France, at the hundredth anniversary of the Battle of the Boar’s Head.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She described how his work as West Sussex cycling champion had been ‘particularly inspirational’.

Opposition leader Kevin Jenkins said Mr McDonald’s public service extended long before his mayoral year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s been a public servant prior to that, 30 years as a police officer really serving the communities he’s embedded in now,” said Mr Jenkins, “I know the passion and the energy that he put into both those roles to make sure that people not only stayed safe, but actually were able to grow and live in their own communities.