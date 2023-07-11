Plans for two new bungalows have been approved conditionally by Eastbourne Borough Council.

The host property is a detached bungalow building at 199 Sevenoaks Road. The existing property was constructed from origin with a single garage located at the side of the existing property. The land to the side is part of the host property dwelling curtilage.

The proposal is for the construction of two additional bungalows accommodating two bedrooms.

The proposed development would also accommodate two parking spaces for the proposed dwellings and two parking spaces for the existing dwelling.

Photo: Eastbourne Borough Council

In the officer report, Officer Chloe Timm wrote: “The dwellings will provide a good level of accommodation and will not have a harmful impact on the amenities of the surrounding occupiers or the surrounding area. The proposal is found to be compliant with national and local planning policies.”