Two new bungalows set to be built in Eastbourne

Plans for two new bungalows have been approved conditionally by Eastbourne Borough Council.
By Sam Pole
Published 11th Jul 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 15:23 BST

The host property is a detached bungalow building at 199 Sevenoaks Road. The existing property was constructed from origin with a single garage located at the side of the existing property. The land to the side is part of the host property dwelling curtilage.

The proposal is for the construction of two additional bungalows accommodating two bedrooms.

The proposed development would also accommodate two parking spaces for the proposed dwellings and two parking spaces for the existing dwelling.

Plans for two new bungalows have been approved conditionally by Eastbourne Borough Council. Photo: Eastbourne Borough CouncilPlans for two new bungalows have been approved conditionally by Eastbourne Borough Council. Photo: Eastbourne Borough Council
In the officer report, Officer Chloe Timm wrote: “The dwellings will provide a good level of accommodation and will not have a harmful impact on the amenities of the surrounding occupiers or the surrounding area. The proposal is found to be compliant with national and local planning policies.”

To view or comment on the application visit Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal using the reference: 230247

