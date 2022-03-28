Two new trees planted in Haywards Heath to support the Queen’s Green Canopy

Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin helped plant a walnut tree at Muster Green on Friday, March 25, as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

He was helped by the town council’s groundstaff while the Haywards Heath in Bloom Committee looked on.

Mr Mundin also planted a cherry tree in the grounds of The Yews Community Centre just across the road.

Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin helps plant a walnut tree on Muster Green. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.

Councillor Sandy Ellis, chair of Haywards in Bloom Committee, said: “The Walnut tree was chosen by our tree warden volunteer Alan Colgate and has been planted on Muster Green next to a tree planted for her Majesty’s Diamond Jubilee back in 2012.”

“Muster Green, is located in a conservation area and is a beautiful green space fondly regarded as Haywards Heath jewel in the crown,” she said.

Ms Ellis said the tree will also join the previous 20 trees planted in the award-winning Beech Hurst Gardens, which included native and other varieties representing the commonwealth.

“A dedicated arboretum was created to allow the community to be actively involved and to raise awareness of the importance of planting and the protection of such trees for future generations as part of this project,” she said.

Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin helps plant a cherry tree at The Yews. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.

The mayor was joined by members of The 4 Sight lunch club while he helped plante the cherry tree in the grounds of The Yews Community Centre.

This club supports people with vision impairment.

Ian Sanderson, chairman of The Yews Community Partnership, said: “Our charity groups rely on an army of volunteers and would welcome anyone willing to offer support”.

A Haywards Heath Town Council spokesperson said the council is delighted to celebrate and support the Queen’s Green Canopy, which forms part of the celebration for her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee this June.