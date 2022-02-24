Ukraine crisis: Brighton and Hove City Council leaders condemn invasion and says city stands ready to offer its support

Group leaders on Brighton and Hove City Council released a statement condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine yesterday (Thursday).

The joint statement – from councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty, leader of Brighton & Hove City Council and convenor of the Green Group, councillor Carmen Appich and councillor John Allcock, co-Leaders of the Labour Group, and councillor Steve Bell, leader of the Conservative Group – said: “We strongly condemn the unprecedented military aggression against Ukraine by Russia. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this action."

The Brighton and Hove leaders statement continued: “It’s difficult at this stage to predict exactly what may or may not unfold over the coming period and how this may impact on the UK and our communities across the city, particularly residents who will have families directly impacted by this invasion. In the days and weeks ahead, we know that people will have concerns about the impact of this on security, human rights and energy supply and costs. We will do all we can to gather, provide information and support to residents.

“The Prime Minister has given assurances that Britain will receive those who are fleeing in fear of persecution from Ukraine. As a City of Sanctuary we stand ready to offer our support.”

