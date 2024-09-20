Ukrainian MP meets Sussex Liberal Democrats

By Caroline Ellis
Contributor
Published 20th Sep 2024, 08:53 BST
L/R Michael Wang, Yevheniia Kravchuk, Alison BennettL/R Michael Wang, Yevheniia Kravchuk, Alison Bennett
L/R Michael Wang, Yevheniia Kravchuk, Alison Bennett
Ukrainian MP Yevheniia Kravchuk met with the Friends of Ukraine Liberal Democrat group, and local party supporters, at a lunch event at the Liberal Democrat Party Conference.

Joining her were Alison Bennett, Lib Dem MP for Mid Sussex, and Michael Wang, who was the parliamentary candidate for Hove and Portslade in the general election.

All enjoyed the delicious and authentic Ukrainian food on offer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yevheniia spoke about the importance of continuing to support Ukraine, and she also said: “I would like to thank the British people for the reception they have given to Ukrainian refugees in the UK and for their kindness and hospitality.”

Related topics:Liberal DemocratsSussexPortslade

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.