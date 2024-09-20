Ukrainian MP meets Sussex Liberal Democrats
Ukrainian MP Yevheniia Kravchuk met with the Friends of Ukraine Liberal Democrat group, and local party supporters, at a lunch event at the Liberal Democrat Party Conference.
Joining her were Alison Bennett, Lib Dem MP for Mid Sussex, and Michael Wang, who was the parliamentary candidate for Hove and Portslade in the general election.
All enjoyed the delicious and authentic Ukrainian food on offer.
Yevheniia spoke about the importance of continuing to support Ukraine, and she also said: “I would like to thank the British people for the reception they have given to Ukrainian refugees in the UK and for their kindness and hospitality.”
