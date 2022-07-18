'Unkempt' Bexhill roundabout 'makes a poor first impression'

The junction, where the A259 meets the A2036 by the Ravenside Retail Park, is the responsibility of National Highways to maintain.

Officers at Rother say appeals to NH to improve its appearance and increase the frequency of maintenance have been unsuccessful.

A report due to be discussed by cabinet members on Monday (July 25) said: “Its unkempt appearance makes a poor first impression on visitors and has been a cause of resident dissatisfaction for many years.”

Ravenside Gateway Roundabout (Google Maps Streetview)

Two years ago a project to improve the roundabout and commission a sculpture or artwork was agreed by RDC, with a CIL contribution of £150,000 allocated.

However, the presence of an invasive plant species, Horsetail, has meant significant delays to clearance of the site.

NH has stated that no works can be undertaken on the roundabout unless it is done by its contractors under its supervision.

The CIL allocation was intended to enable to the project to move quickly and give certainty of funding, but officers are saying that while important it should not stop the progression of other improvements in Bexhill. They are therefore recommending the CIL allocation be removed at this time.