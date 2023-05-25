In a decision notice published on Thursday (May 18), a planning inspector has granted outline planning permission to build up to 31 houses on land at Sharnfold Farm in Hailsham Road.

In doing so, the inspector overturned Wealden District Council’s 2021 refusal of the scheme, which saw councillors raise concerns about the location of the greenfield site as well as the development’s potential impact on both the character of the area and the local road network.

Council planning officers had warned that these reasons for refusal were unlikely to hold up at appeal.

Development's proposed layout

This proved to be the case, as the inspector concluded the scheme should be approved.

In their decision notice, the planning inspector said: “Housing development on this small to medium-sized windfall site, in a sustainable location would make a notable contribution to meeting housing requirements.

“The intended schedule of accommodation and variety of dwelling types would also allow occupation by single persons through to families of varying sizes.

“Although only access to the site falls to be determined at this stage I have also concluded that the indicative site layout plan and the substantial retention of landscape features plus the potential for additional planting and landscaping, would safeguard the character and appearance of the wider area and allow for specific mitigation where necessary. These are matters reserved for future determination.

“On balance, I find that the costs of the scheme do not outweigh its substantial benefits.”

The inspector goes on to make reference to a separate decision on whether the council should have to pay developer Hop Farm Real Estate’s appeal costs. This decision, which will be based on whether the council acted unreasonably in its handling of the scheme, was not available at time of publication.

As an outline scheme, further planning permission will be needed before substantial development can begin on the site.

Notably, the proposals had previously been included as part of a wider 400-home development, which was the subject of a screening opinion process in 2020.