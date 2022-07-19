Up-front funding to support Ukrainian refugees coming to East Sussex

On Friday (July 15), Cllr Carl Maynard, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for adult social care, signed off on proposals to release £534,600 to district and borough councils with their work to support the 1,064 Ukrainian refugees currently within the county.

So far, the councils involved have mainly been processing payments for both the refugees and their hosts, while claiming back the cost of this from the county council (which received funding from government).

As time as gone on, however, the workload involved has been increasing to the point where upfront funding is needed. This was partially due to some breakdowns in host-guest relationships leaving some refugees needing new accommodation.

Ukraine flag