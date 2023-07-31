NationalWorldTV
Upper Dicker housing appeal dismissed by planning inspector

A planning inspector has turned down proposals for a small scale housing development in Upper Dicker.
By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:39 BST

In a decision notice published on Tuesday (July 25), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with plans to build two houses on land adjacent to a property known as Hedley House in High Barn Road.

The proposals, which included the creation of a new access, were initially refused by Wealden District Council in December, due to concerns about its ‘unsustainable’ location and the potential impact on highway safety.

This view was partially supported by the inspector, who only shared concerns about the sustainability of the site.

Hedley House (Credit: Wealden planning portal)Hedley House (Credit: Wealden planning portal)
Hedley House (Credit: Wealden planning portal)

Ihe inspector said: “Even though I have found no harm in relation to highway matters, against these benefits, there would be harm by reason of the poor accessibility of the site to local services and facilities, which I give significant weight. As a result, future residents would be reliant on private motor vehicles to meet their day-to-day needs.”

