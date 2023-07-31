In a decision notice published on Tuesday (July 25), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with plans to build two houses on land adjacent to a property known as Hedley House in High Barn Road.
The proposals, which included the creation of a new access, were initially refused by Wealden District Council in December, due to concerns about its ‘unsustainable’ location and the potential impact on highway safety.
This view was partially supported by the inspector, who only shared concerns about the sustainability of the site.
Ihe inspector said: “Even though I have found no harm in relation to highway matters, against these benefits, there would be harm by reason of the poor accessibility of the site to local services and facilities, which I give significant weight. As a result, future residents would be reliant on private motor vehicles to meet their day-to-day needs.”