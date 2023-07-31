In a decision notice published on Tuesday (July 25), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with plans to build two houses on land adjacent to a property known as Hedley House in High Barn Road.

The proposals, which included the creation of a new access, were initially refused by Wealden District Council in December, due to concerns about its ‘unsustainable’ location and the potential impact on highway safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This view was partially supported by the inspector, who only shared concerns about the sustainability of the site.

Hedley House (Credit: Wealden planning portal)