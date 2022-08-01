Upwaltham cafe plans withdrawn

The cafe would have been developed from the conversion of the Flint Stone Barn on Littleton Farm in Upwaltham with collaboration from the farm and Cadence Cycle Hubs.
The venture at Littleton Farm would have been one of four hubs on the South Downs Way including the first at Littlington in East Sussex, Holden Farm at Alresford Hampshire, Beachy Head near Eastbourne and Upwaltham in West Sussex.
The development would have provided a venue, which would offer refreshments and some bike service support.
This location would have provided access to mixed terrain cycle routes for road, gravel and the mountain biking cycling whom Cadence have built a large following.
Littleton Farm is located adjacent to a bus stop which would provide both access to the South Downs Way and the A285 road which is particularly popular with road cyclists.