Upwaltham cafe plans withdrawn

Submitted plans for a new cafe in Upwaltham have been withdrawn.

The cafe would have been developed from the conversion of the Flint Stone Barn on Littleton Farm in Upwaltham with collaboration from the farm and Cadence Cycle Hubs.

The venture at Littleton Farm would have been one of four hubs on the South Downs Way including the first at Littlington in East Sussex, Holden Farm at Alresford Hampshire, Beachy Head near Eastbourne and Upwaltham in West Sussex.

The development would have provided a venue, which would offer refreshments and some bike service support.

This location would have provided access to mixed terrain cycle routes for road, gravel and the mountain biking cycling whom Cadence have built a large following.