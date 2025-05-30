An MP has written to Southern Water’s chief executive about a ‘recent decline in water quality’.

Dr Beccy Cooper – Member of Parliament for Worthing West – has requested an ‘urgent meeting’ with the water company to ‘discuss the ongoing pollution issues at our beaches’.

It comes after Worthing Beach House was named among the ‘winners’ of the Brown Flag Awards. Two other water quality testing locations – known as ‘Worthing’ and ‘Goring Beach’ – both scored one star and so ‘narrowly missed out’ on the unwanted award.

Dr Cooper said the ‘continuing failures’ to protect residents, visitors and ‘our precious coastal environment are simply unacceptable’.

The letter – addressed to the company’s CEO Lawrence Gosden – read: “I am writing to express my deep concern and frustration over the continuing reports of extremely poor water quality at Beach House and other sites in Worthing.

"I know that Worthing Borough Council have worked hard to achieve bathing water status by recruiting volunteer ‘citizen scientists’ to monitor pollution levels at this and other sites, only to find that the water off Beach House in particular is of such a poor quality that the public are advised not to swim in it.

"I am very alarmed that repeated pollution incidents will continue to impact public health and our coastal environment as we move into this busy bathing season and we would like to seek reassurance that Southern Water is doing everything in its power to prevent this – as has clearly not been the case up to now.

"On behalf of my constituents therefore, can you please inform me of the causes of this recent decline in water quality and give me details of immediate and long-term measures being taken to prevent further pollution events.

"I would also like to see detailed information on your work with the council and Environment Agency to monitor and respond to water quality issues.

"Furthermore, I would like to see improved transparency on this from Southern Water, with more open and regular communication with the public, especially during the summer season.

"Finally, I would like to request a formal written response on the issue and to suggest that as a matter of urgency, we meet to discuss this and other matters further.”

When approached for comment on the letter, Southern Water said it was ‘pleased’ that Dr Cooper ‘shares our concern’ for bathing water quality.

A spokesperson added: “We have been in contact to arrange a meeting to discuss how bathing water quality can be improved. There are many causes of contamination in bathing water – agricultural and road run off, wildlife and human behaviour on the beach to name a few.

"On the official government website, it has been noted by the Environment Agency that at Worthing Beach House the likely main source of contamination is ‘urban diffuse pollution entering through the surface water system’.

“This means the work of our misconnections team, which tracks down loos and washing machines wrongly connected to surface water drains instead of our sewer system, is vital to continue to improve bathing water quality. We are also investing in sewer investigations and rehabilitation where needed.”

UK travel site Holidayparkguru.co.uk analysed the Environment Agency’s official summertime water quality data at hundreds of beaches to reveal the ‘19 grubby winners’ earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said: “We are disappointed by last year’s water quality classifications.

“Last year was the first time the Environment Agency gathered water quality data at Beach House and Goring Beach, which was a result of the fantastic efforts by residents to help obtain the two new bathing designations needed to test the water at these locations.

“The poor classification at Beach House has validated the much-needed designation and subsequent testing, but we don’t believe that the seawater at Beach House has dramatically worsened in recent years.”