Viability of two seafront cafes in Bognor Regis to be explored by Arun District Council

The viability of building two seafront cafes in Bognor Regis is to be explored by officers at Arun District Council.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:59 BST

The plans, for sites at the Esplanade Theatre and the ‘stalls zone’ on the Promenade were discussed during a meeting of the economy committee on Tuesday (June 13).

A report to the committee said the plan for the Esplanade Theatre was to move the skate park and develop an ‘improved cafe’ on the site.

The future location of the skatepark would form part of the business case to be drawn up by officers.

Bognor Regis seafrontBognor Regis seafront
Bognor Regis seafront

As for the ‘stalls zone’, if all goes as planned a cafe could be set up east of the bandstand.

Officers will present their findings to the committee in October, along with information about plans to improve the Clarence Road Kiosk, which is part of the stalls zone.

A public consultation on the proposals will be held once potential designs have been prepared.

