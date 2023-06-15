The viability of building two seafront cafes in Bognor Regis is to be explored by officers at Arun District Council.

The plans, for sites at the Esplanade Theatre and the ‘stalls zone’ on the Promenade were discussed during a meeting of the economy committee on Tuesday (June 13).

A report to the committee said the plan for the Esplanade Theatre was to move the skate park and develop an ‘improved cafe’ on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The future location of the skatepark would form part of the business case to be drawn up by officers.

Bognor Regis seafront

As for the ‘stalls zone’, if all goes as planned a cafe could be set up east of the bandstand.

Officers will present their findings to the committee in October, along with information about plans to improve the Clarence Road Kiosk, which is part of the stalls zone.