VIDEO: Mims Davies MP is officially sworn into Parliament after she was re-elected

Mims Davies MP is officially sworn into Parliament as the MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages

Mims said: "Courtesy of Parliament TV Live - It is an honour and a privilege to once again have the opportunity to be sworn in as an MP and I’m thrilled to be representing the amazing constituency of East Grinstead, Uckfield and our villages.

“This new constituency includes not only our 2 brilliant towns of East Grinstead and Uckfield, but also villages from the Lewes District & Wealden District including but not limited to Scaynes Hill, Wivelsfield, Newick, Chailey, Offham, much of the Mid Sussex District including Ardingly and Balcombe, as well as the High Weald and even small parts of Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill in Wivelsfield and much of Mid Sussex such as Ardingly, Balcombe, Crawley Down, Copthorne and Pease Pottage.

