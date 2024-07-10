VIDEO: Mims Davies MP is officially sworn into Parliament after she was re-elected
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mims said: "Courtesy of Parliament TV Live - It is an honour and a privilege to once again have the opportunity to be sworn in as an MP and I’m thrilled to be representing the amazing constituency of East Grinstead, Uckfield and our villages.
“This new constituency includes not only our 2 brilliant towns of East Grinstead and Uckfield, but also villages from the Lewes District & Wealden District including but not limited to Scaynes Hill, Wivelsfield, Newick, Chailey, Offham, much of the Mid Sussex District including Ardingly and Balcombe, as well as the High Weald and even small parts of Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill in Wivelsfield and much of Mid Sussex such as Ardingly, Balcombe, Crawley Down, Copthorne and Pease Pottage.
“If I can support you as your MP with anything, please don't hesitate to email me through the contact form on my website whilst our phones are being set up."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.