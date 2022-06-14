Views sought on future of Heathfield's leisure centre

On Tuesday (June 14), East Sussex County Council’s lead member for resources and climate change Nick Bennett approved plans to hold a six-week public consultation concerning the future of the facility based at Heathfield Community College.

The move follows a decision by Wealden District Council — which currently leases the building from the county council — not to continue operating the facility as it plans to consolidate its leisure services in Crowborough and Hailsham.

Since learning of Wealden’s plans, the county council has been seeking interest from alternative providers who may be interested in running the centre. Entering into such an arrangement, however, would require the county council to commit financial support and accept additional risks.

Heathfield Leisure Centre

As East Sussex County Council has no statutory requirement to act as a leisure commissioner or provider in this way, these changes mean the authority is required to hold a public consultation on a way forward.

Speaking during the meeting Heathfield ward councillor Rupert Simmons said: “I think a lot of the accountability for where we have arrived lies at the door of Wealden District Council in seeking to close their interest in the leisure facility at this site. That is, I think, very unfortunate, to put it mildly.”

“It withdraws or potentially withdraws a useful dry leisure facility for exercise for the public of the surrounding area. This is not the county council’s responsibility, but seeking to find an opportunity for a competitive bid should be welcomed.

The consultation is due to open on June 21 and conclude on August 2.

This recommendation being made today could — and I hope will — facilitate offers being made.

During the same meeting, Cllr Bennett agreed for a short term extension of the council’s current lease to Wealden District Council. This lease, which will run for at least three months, is intended to ensure the centre remains running while the consultation takes place. A further lease extension could possibly be agreed in September.