'Vision to provide bright new chapter' for Worthing shopping centre

Cayuga Homes wants to build 50 new residential units above the Montague Quarter Shopping Centre.

This would involve new sections being installed above the retail area ‘with a design which is in keeping with the existing structure’.

The project website says: “Our vision is to provide a bright new chapter for the Montague Quarter Shopping Centre in Worthing.

Vision for improved Montague Quarter Shopping Centre

“We believe this is an important and even iconic part of the town’s history and heritage, but it needs investment.”

The developer goes on to suggest the ‘rejuvenated’ building would be between two and six storeys high, ‘sitting harmoniously within the prevailing height of nearby residential buildings, which are generally between four to eight storeys’.

The proposed design would aim to respect the more sensitive zones of the conservation area, for example the Grade II listed Dame Elisabeth Frink sculptures would be made a focal feature of the development.

The plans would also ‘minimise the amount of commercial space which is being lost on site to ensure retailing remains vibrant’.

Artist's impression of proposed development seen from Barclays Bank

Key benefits listed by the developer include helping the town to meet its local housing needs, preserving retail space available at the shopping centre, provide a scheme that ‘responds positively’ to the approved plans for the eastern side of the Montague Quarter, bring more footfall to the area and create jobs during the construction phase.

Cayuga Homes is a bespoke property developer based in Brighton and Hove and operating throughout Sussex.

A consultation on the proposals is being held until Monday August 15. Visit https://worthing.consultationonline.co.uk/