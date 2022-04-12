Volunteers with language skills needed to help refugees resettle in West Sussex

The county council is also keen to hear from anyone who has experience of – or an interest in – teaching English to those who speak other languages.

The subject was raised in a written question from Caroline Baxter (Lab, Worthing East) to Duncan Crow, cabinet member for community support, fire & rescue, during a meeting at County Hall, Chichester.

In his response, Mr Crow said the council’s resettlement team was ‘particularly keen to make best use of the skills and welcoming nature of those who wish to help support those families resettling in our area’.

West Sussex county councillors show solidarity with the people of Ukraine on the steps of County Hall

He added: “Although we already work alongside a number of wonderful volunteer groups, we are always looking to recruit more support for our resettled families.”

While the council won’t say how many refugees are settling in West Sussex, it has been working with groups such as Sanctuary In Chichester, Worthing 4 Refugees and Refugees Welcome Crawley to support those arriving in the county from areas such Afghanistan and Ukraine.

As well as those who can help with language and education issues, there is a need for offers of work experience or employment, and support accessing community based activities.

When it came to goods, Mr Crow said the voluntary groups were looking for bicycles for adults and children, scooters and good quality second-hand IT equipment.

He added: “We are very interested in hearing from private landlords who are willing to let their properties in line with the Local Housing Allowance rates, to ensure the rent is affordable for the resettled families.”

Details about voluntary groups aiding refugees in West Sussex and how people can help, can be found on the council’s website.