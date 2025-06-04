Voters in three West Sussex divisions head for ballot boxes for by-elections
By-elections for new county councillors are being held in St Leonard’s Forest (Horsham district), Burgess Hill North, and Hassocks & Burgess Hill South.
They follow the resignations of Katie Nagel (Conservative, elected 2021), Stuart Condie (Lib Dem, elected 2021) and Kirsty Lord (Lib Dem, elected 2017).
The candidates are:
St Leonard’s Forest
Andrew Finnegan (Green) Sara Loewenthal (Labour) Robert Nye (Reform UK) Sam Raby (Lib Dem) Damian Stewart (Local Conservatives)
Burgess Hill North
Tim Cooper (Reform UK) Jane Davey (Lib Dem) Mustak Miah (Conservative) Jake Tennant (Labour) Paul Woods (Green)
Hassocks & Burgess Hill South
Peter Bradshaw (Reform UK) Eliza-Jane Brazil (Conservative) Sue Kelly (Green) Martin McCabe (Labour) Erika Woodhurst-Trueman (Lib Dem).
Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm, and the results are expected on Friday (June 6).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.