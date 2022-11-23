Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel & South Downs, visited Greenwood Plants headquarters in Walberton to congratulate them on winning a national sustainability award and to hear more about the business’s progress towards becoming peat-free.

Andrew met Glenn Devenish, managing director, Kevin Merritt, Greenwood Choice manager, Melanie Asker, sales and marketing director, and Ellie Coutts, marketing manager for a presentation and tour of the site, HQ of Greenwood nurseries in the UK.

The horticultural growers distribute millions of plants each year mainly to landscapers who are working on major projects at newly-constructed developments.

Greenwood received the ‘Sustainable Business of the Year’ Award at the 2022 Central South Business Awards in September. The award recognises the pioneering sustainability practices that Greenwood has established across its business which they do by applying innovative processes and techniques. It has also made strong progress on becoming peat-free by end of 2023 which they see as an opportunity, not a challenge.

Andrew Griffith MP at Greenwood plants

The MP was also pleased to hear about the business’ community work, including the support it has given to local primary schools and youth groups. Greenwood is undertaking a partnership with a major client to assist in the construction of a garden at a London community centre which provides support for Ukrainian and Romanian refugees.