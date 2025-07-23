A row has erupted between Rother councillors in the wake of debate connected to Bexhill’s Colonnade.

On July 21, Rother District Council debated a petition, which called on the authority to “guarantee” traders based within the listed building a “right to return” after the completion of refurbishment works due to start in the coming months.

During the meeting, Cllr Christine Bayliss, Labour cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, put forward a motion intended to be the council’s official response to the petition.

In its original wording, the motion included a line saying the council would be “unable to guarantee the right of return to the building once work has been completed.”

Conservative councillor Paul Osborne — who is chairman of the council’s overview and scrutiny committee — putt forward an amendment to remove the line from the motion.

His amendment was accepted by Cllr Bayliss, meaning the line was dropped from the motion without a vote taking place. Cllr Bayliss also accepted a further amendment from Cllr Elenanor Kirby-Green (Con), which sought to amend the wording of the remaining motion to reflect the removal of the first line.

The remaining wording of the motion included a commitment from the council to “take into account the good relationships and excellent track record of existing tenants when new applications are assessed.” This was agreed unanimously.

However, following the meeting Independent member for Bexhill’s St Marks ward Connor Winter issued a statement disputing this version of events.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Cllr Winter said: “The wording of the amended motion now being presented is not what was proposed, debated, or agreed in the chamber.”

He said an amendment stating that existing Colonnade tenants should be given first refusal on favourable terms was accepted and seconded.

He added: “It was clearly understood in the chamber that Item 1 was to be struck entirely and replaced with language reflecting this guarantee. Item 2 was softened slightly, and Items 3 and 4 remained unchanged.

“That is the motion as it was debated. That is the motion as it was understood. That is the motion on which I cast my vote.”

Cllr Winter’s comments were responded to by council leader Doug Oliver at a cabinet meeting on Monday (July 21).

He said Cllr Winter’s comments had caused “unnecessary confusion, hurt and offence amongst residents and business owners”.

Cllr Oliver said: “He has accused the council of procedural impropriety and although attempts have been made to clarify matters with him, he is continuing to make extremely serious accusations.

“I have therefore asked the monitoring officer to investigate this and take whatever action is deemed appropriate in accordance with the council’s constitution.”

Cllr Winter replied to Cllr Oliver’s comments.

In a statement published on his Facebook page the morning after the cabinet meeting, Cllr Winter said: “I must firmly and respectfully refute this allegation in full.

“To date, I have not received a single negative message, comment, or conversation from any member of the public or Colonnade trader in relation to my statements on this issue.

“On the contrary, I have received overwhelming support from: local residents; members of the public who attended the meeting; Colonnade Traders directly affected by the council’s decisions; former councillors, current councillors and mayors; and members of the business community.

“I continue to act in line with the expectations and principles of public office. I have not breached the members’ code of conduct, nor have I acted inappropriately. My concern has been, and remains, the democratic integrity of the council’s decision-making and the rights of the Colonnade traders to fair, transparent treatment.

“It is also worth noting that, to date, Rother District Council has not once stated that my assertion about the altered wording of the motion is factually incorrect.”

However, in response to Cllr Winter’s statement, a spokeswoman for Rother District Council said: “It is factually inaccurate to claim that the wording of the published amended motion was not what was proposed, debated, or agreed in the chamber.

“Following an amendment proposal during the debate, councillors agreed to remove from the motion the line that the authority would be “unable to guarantee the right of return to the building once work has been completed”.

“It was not proposed to include the option of giving the existing traders first refusal on the new leases in the motion, although this was discussed during the debate.

“The full council meeting, including this debate, was recorded and is available to watch via the Rother District Council website.

“Cllr Winters has made very serious allegations of procedural impropriety which are also untrue, and the leader of the council has asked the monitoring officer to investigate and take appropriate action in accordance with the council’s constitution.”