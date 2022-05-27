Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. PA Wire

Britain now has the highest inflation rate in the G7 countries at 9% in contrast to Japan [also a net importer of energy] at 1.2%.

One significant reason for the UK being worse off is the failure of Johnson and his Conservative MPs to either cap energy price rises or levy a windfall tax on the energy companies.

France has a 4% cap on energy price rises, Italy has a windfall tax on energy firms and is spending £6.8bn to protect customers. Germany has cut fuel tax, Spain and Ireland have cut VAT on fuel.

Why isn’t Britain, which has taken back control, doing something about rising energy costs.

Have the Conservatives either lost control or is the sort of control they had in mind with Brexit?

Half of the food eaten in Britain comes from the EU and the increased border bureaucracy caused by Brexit has caused a rise in food prices by 6%.

We were told Brexit would make us better off, but it has reduced the number of foreign workers, so labour shortages are now forcing companies to increase pay leading to higher prices for their goods and services.

As a consequence of a stagnating economy, Britain now has a widening trade gap of £25.2 billion in Q1 of 2022, the largest deficit since 1997 and the pound has slumped against the dollar.

The facts speak for themselves. This conservative government is financially incompetent, and its policies are the cause of all of us being worse off.

Don’t believe the propaganda.

Covid and Ukraine have affected all countries but Johnson’s Britain trails behind everyone else.

Leaving the single market has been a disaster – there was no need for a hard Brexit.

Johnson’s inability to keep to his word means the G7 leaders don’t trust him, so the Northern Ireland agreement which he signed, and his government now proposes to renege on, will only lead to a trade war which will push up prices even more.