The retrospective application was turned down during a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday (May 10).

The ‘sales office’ kiosk takes up one space of the Station Road car park, with another ten used for the collection and delivery of cars.

Planning officers suggested temporary permission be given to the application, allowing the kiosk to stay for 12 months – but most of the committee disagreed.

The We Buy Any Car kiosk in the Station Road Car Park in Horsham

There was laughter when David Skipp (Lib Dem, Forest) joked: “[The kiosk] really is an enhancement to the car park and probably could go down as modern street art.”

Dr Skipp said it was ‘a little bit worrying’ that We Buy Any Car had not secured planning consent before setting up the kiosk.

He added: “The design is out of keeping with the rest of the car park – the design is not good and I think it’s inappropriate in that particular site.”

The application was refused by 13 votes to 4 with 4 abstentions.

Officers will now wait to see whether We Buy Any Car appeals the decision before deciding if enforcement action – such as demanding the removal of the kiosk – is needed.

A second retrospective application asking for advertising consent for the signage at the kiosk was also rejected.

To view the applications, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/21/2766 and DC/21/2767.