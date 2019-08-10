We need a public discussion on Brexit with our MP

EUnity Lewes, representing over 300 local people, has been pressing Maria Caulfield for nearly a year and a half to hold an open meeting in the town of Lewes to discuss Brexit.

So we were very surprised to learn that she recently held a semi-secret meeting with an invited audience at the All Saints Centre, advertising it widely only after the event.

We call on Ms Caulfield to engage with all her constituents, not just those who agree with her on this most contentious of issues; otherwise she risks widening the fissures in society caused by Brexit.

Richard Powell

EUnity Lewes

St John St

Lewes