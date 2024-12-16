A countryside campaigner in Sussex has called for clarity from local leaders after reports emerged of Labour’s plan to override ‘blockers’ standing in the way of building the new homes.

Andrew Griffith, the Member of Parliament for Arundel and South Downs, criticised the government’s decision to increase housing targets in the South East of England – whilst reducing them in London. The Tory MP said the proposal was a ‘sick joke’.

The Labour government’s publication of its revised National Planning Policy Framework has reduced the capital’s housebuilding target by 10,830 homes a year, and increased housing targets in the South East by 20,000.

With swathes of protected green space in Sussex – the county would be among those most affected.

Ed Miller, secretary of Ferring Conservation Group and convenor of the ProGaps Alliance, said: “We need to see the details of what is finally agreed in Parliament.

"What I take from this is the need to have an up-to-date Local Plan with clear policies about where new houses are to be built. Worthing has a good plan in place, quite recently approved by Government and adopted, but Arun District Council is a long way behind. Its last plan expired this time last year. Arun needs to get a new plan out – urgently.

“The inspector’s decision on Chatsmore Farm will be based on the evidence given in September, not on statements by ministers in television interviews last week.”

Arun District Council told Sussex World – following the release of the National Planning Policy Framework consultation update – that councillors are ‘studying it carefully’ to ‘understand the implications’ for the Arun district, residents and businesses.

According to the Daily Mail, parts of England will need to build ‘21 times more homes than they have been’ under Labour's 'bulldozer blitz'.

The national newspaper’s article read: “A breakdown of new targets has laid bare the scale of the demands being put on local authorities – with London and the South East hardest hit.”

Kensington and Chelsea was named in the article as being the area where houses will need to be built at 21 times the current rate.

Adur, in West Sussex, came in 12th, with a projected house building increase of 5.2 times its current rate. Hastings, in East Sussex, completed the list in 15th with a projected increase of five times its current rate.