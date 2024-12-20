Wealden District Council has announced that its leaders are critical of plans to reshape local government and deliver devolution.

It said the government is set to write to all areas with two-tier local authorities, including those in East Sussex, to invite proposals for unitary local government. It also said district councils will disappear into new ‘strategic authorities’ to which some central government powers will be devolved.

Wealden District Council leader Rachel Millward, Alliance for Wealden (Green Party), said: “Devolution sounds like more power to the people, but this approach will destroy the layer of government that’s closest to residents – pulling power up and away from our communities. This is just more centralisation in what is already one of the most centralised countries in Europe. It is designed to prioritise the needs of urban areas and will not serve the needs of us in rural Wealden. This so-called devolution is just more centralisation and distraction from providing the services our residents desperately need. Reorganisation will do nothing to tackle the very real, urgent problems we face: a crisis in social care that needs funding; an unprecedented housing affordability crisis which demands the unlocking of council housing, not simply higher numbers of expensive houses built for profit.

“Of course, we need to work in a more joined up way and to deliver some things – public transport and net zero, for example – across wider geographies. But we can achieve that without losing community connection and weakening local democracy. This whole exercise risks being a hugely expensive distraction at a time when residents need us most.”

Deputy leader James Partridge, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat), said: “Recent local elections show just how much residents want local, active councillors who listen to them and understand the issues. We now have a patchwork of progressive arrangements across East Sussex which reflect the political will of the people. Elevating local government will be a backward step leading to less community engagement and fewer councillors representing many more people. The needs of urban centres will inevitably dominate.”