Wealden District Council is to increase its share of council tax by 2.99 per cent — the maximum amount permitted without a local referendum.

The increase, which equates to an extra £6.05 for Band D household’s annual bill, was agreed as part of the authority’s annual budget at a full council meeting on Wednesday (February 22).

According to the council’s medium term financial plan, the increase is set to be repeated each year until at least 2028. The council plans to find around £2m of savings during this same time period, but not in the coming financial year.

This comes alongside plans to increase officer pay by three per cent in 2023-24, with further two per cent annual pay increases up to 2028.

Wealden district council offices, Hailsham

Cllr Neil Waller, the Conservative-controlled council’s cabinet member for finance and benefits, said: “This is a budget for our residents, protecting them from the full impact of inflation, whilst maintaining current services and investing in the future. This is a budget for our staff, investing in the council’s key assets to retain talent, expand capacity and increase resilience, making Wealden District Council the local government employer of choice, in my opinion.

“This is a budget for the future, underpinned by strategic financial management and protecting the financial viability of the council. To quote the corporate plan, it is a budget that is ambitious for our futures.”

No budget amendments were tabled during the meeting, however, other political parties did offer some criticism of the level of council tax increase proposed by the council’s Conservative administration.

Stephen Shing, leader of the Independent Democrat group, argued for a one-year council tax freeze, while Lib Dem group leader Paul Sparks noted the increase was higher than its neighbour Lewes.

Cllr Waller called Lewes’ council tax decision a ‘mistake’.

Ultimately, the budget was passed on a majority vote, with non-Conservatives abstaining from the vote.

During the same meeting, councillors also agreed (without discussion) plans to introduce 100 per cent council tax discounts for the district’s lowest income households.