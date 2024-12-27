Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wealden District Council has apologised for the timing of some Direct Debit collections over the Christmas period this year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council posted a message to its website on Chirstmas Eve, December 24.

It said people who usually pay council tax and business rates by direct debit on the first of the month will be affected by ‘an automated scheduling error’. This means direct debits will be taken on Friday, December 27, instead of January 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “We are currently working to stop this collection, but it is unlikely that we will be able to do so in time. To avoid this early payment, we advise you to cancel your Direct Debit in your banking app if you are able to do so and email us at [email protected].

Wealden District Council said people who usually pay council tax and business rates by direct debit on the first of the month will be affected by 'an automated scheduling error'

“We will contact you in the new year to arrange manual payment and to reset your Direct Debit. Please be assured that under the Direct Debit Guarantee, you are entitled to a full and immediate refund from your bank if an error is made in the payment of your Direct Debit. Please note the council is shut 4pm Christmas Eve and re-opens 2 January 2025.”