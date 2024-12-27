Wealden District Council apologises for timing of Direct Debit collections over Christmas: ‘automated scheduling error’ means early payments
The council posted a message to its website on Chirstmas Eve, December 24.
It said people who usually pay council tax and business rates by direct debit on the first of the month will be affected by ‘an automated scheduling error’. This means direct debits will be taken on Friday, December 27, instead of January 1.
A council spokesperson said: “We are currently working to stop this collection, but it is unlikely that we will be able to do so in time. To avoid this early payment, we advise you to cancel your Direct Debit in your banking app if you are able to do so and email us at [email protected].
“We will contact you in the new year to arrange manual payment and to reset your Direct Debit. Please be assured that under the Direct Debit Guarantee, you are entitled to a full and immediate refund from your bank if an error is made in the payment of your Direct Debit. Please note the council is shut 4pm Christmas Eve and re-opens 2 January 2025.”
