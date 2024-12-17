Wealden District Council has expressed concern over changes to the national planning policy framework (NPPF).

The government recently announced an overhaul of the planning system that aims to accelerate housebuilding and deliver 1.5 million homes.

A council spokesperson said: “While Wealden District Council welcomes changes to the national planning policy framework (NPPF) to support climate change mitigation and adaptation it is concerned that the top-down housing target for the district has increased yet again.

“In 2013, based on the constraints in the Wealden district, a planning inspector agreed that the right level of new housing up until 2027 should be 450 dwellings per annum. The new top-down target is now going to be over 1,400 per annum.”

The council said ‘further tinkering’ with the planning system would delay local plan production while the council had to work through the detail to ‘not fall foul of an ever more complex system’.

They said: “Moving from a four-year land supply requirement to a six-year requirement means that, despite having a bank of rapidly approaching 9,000 dwellings approved in the district, we will likely see the power shifting back towards developers enabling them to choose where to get the next consent they might or might not build.

“As a council we are not averse to granting planning permission, as shown by the scale of our consents book! We do, however, object to growth being allowed in the most sustainable locations only to see it remain on paper and not get built. This new NPPF means we may be forced by the system to grant further consents in less suitable places, by developers gaming the system.”