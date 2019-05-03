Wealden District Council election RESULTS: Crowborough, Heathfield and Uckfield

Here are the results for the Wealden District Council elections which took place on May 2, 2019.



The number of seats up for election this year fell from 55 to 45, due to boundary changes.

The make up of the council is now 34 Conservatives, five independent, four Lib Dems, and two Green Party councillors.

Wealden election results; Hailsham, Pevensey, Polegate and Willingdon

The previous make up of the council was 48 Conservatives and seven Independent councillors.

The turn out this year has not yet been announced.

The turnout of voters in the last local election, which took place at the same time as the general election in 2015, was 71 per cent.

In 2011 the turnout in Wealden was 49.5 per cent.

Below are the results counted today, ward by ward.

Arlington

Catherine Hall (Lib Dem): 210

Kay Syrad (Green): 300

David Watts (Con): 486

Buxted

Mark Chapman (Lab): 87

Caroline Coxon (Green): 357

Toby Illingworth (Con): 647

Chiddingly, East Hoathly and Waldron

Katrina Best (Lib Dem): 150

Geoffrey Draper (Con): 604

Rupert Wilkinson (Lab): 119

Alison Wilson (Green): 225

Crowborough Central

Peter Bucklitsch (Ind): 225

Michael Coyne (Lab): 168

Ronald Reed (Con): 409

Crowborough Jarvis Brook

Barry Marlowe (Con): 220

David Neeves (Lab): 189

Gareth Owen-Williams (Lib Dem): 334

Colin Stocks (Green): 142

Crowborough North

Nigel Fox (Green): 293

Kay Moss (Con): 480

Anthony Stevenson (Lab): 151

Crowborough South East

Philip Lunn (Con): 368

Adrian Morris (Lib Dem): 302

Stuart Snowden (Lab): 123

Crowborough South West

Alison Arthur (Lib Dem): 152

Brenden Clegg (Lab): 72

Pamela Tysh (Green): 92

Neil Waller (Con): 336

Crowborough St Johns

Richard Hallett (Con): 626

Gabrielle Symonds (Green): 362

Danehill and Fletching

Simon Cramond (Green): 523

Roy Galley (Con): 749

Forest Row

Rowena Moore (Con): 321

Diana Patricia Patterson-Vanegas (Green): 1,212

Framfield and Cross in Hand

Laura Burstow (Lab): 79

Ann Newton (Con): 574

Tim Parry (Green): 250

Graham Shevill (UKIP): 84

Frant and Wadhurst (two seats)

Felicity Harvest (Lab): 227

Johanna Howell (Con): 917

Beth Martin (Green): 688

Bruce Meredeen (Lib Dem): 404

Christopher Morris (Lab): 148

Bob Standley (Con): 904

Hadlow Down and Rotherfield

Phil Dixon (Con): 581

Felicity Thompson (Green): 363

Hartfield

Chris Hardy (Con): 566

Vania Phitidis (Green): 428

Heathfield North

Dick Angel (Con): 537

Fraser Kerr (Lib Dem): 226

Greg Savva (Lab): 134

Heathfield South

David Newman (Lab): 260

Roger Thomas (Con): 564

Horam and Punnetts Town (two seats)

Bob Bowdler (Con): 989

Andy Long (Ind): 730

Jonathan Prus (Lab): 256

Susan Stedman (Con): 913

Cornelie Usborne (Green): 700

Tony Watson (Lab): 199

Maresfield

Peter Roundell (Con): 668

Ian Tysh (Green): 333

George Wilson (Lab): 76

Mayfield and Five Ashes

Jeff Bolam (Green): 325

Brian Redman (Con): 562

Jason Scott-Taggart (Lab): 88

South Downs

Michael Lunn (Con): 531

Mark Poland (Green): 204

Vanessa Rowlands (Lib Dem): 449

Uckfield East

Bruce Broughton-Tompkins (Con): 268

Paul Sparks (Lib Dem): 527

Gareth Stell (UKIP): 145

Uckfield New Town (two seats)

Ben Cox (Lab): 662

Claire Dowling (Con): 706

Helen Firth (Con): 681

Paul Meakin (Lib Dem): 456

Melissa Petty (Green): 407

Carole Ridout (Lib Dem): 285

Uckfield North

Simon Harriyott (Green): 123

Tim Murray (Lib Dem): 136

Angie Smith (Lab): 124

Peter Waldock (Con): 305

Uckfield Ridgewood and Little Horsted

James Edwards (Lib Dem): 203

Tony Fielding (Lab): 73

Gary Johnson (Con): 296

Toby Quantrill (Green): 100

Withyham

Giny Best (Con): 448

Keith Obbard (Green): 499

