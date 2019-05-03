Wealden District Council election RESULTS: Crowborough, Heathfield and Uckfield

Here are the results for the Wealden District Council elections which took place on May 2, 2019.
The number of seats up for election this year fell from 55 to 45, due to boundary changes.
The make up of the council is now 34 Conservatives, five independent, four Lib Dems, and two Green Party councillors.
Wealden election results; Hailsham, Pevensey, Polegate and Willingdon
The previous make up of the council was 48 Conservatives and seven Independent councillors.
The turn out this year has not yet been announced.
The turnout of voters in the last local election, which took place at the same time as the general election in 2015, was 71 per cent.
In 2011 the turnout in Wealden was 49.5 per cent.
Below are the results counted today, ward by ward.
Arlington
Catherine Hall (Lib Dem): 210
Kay Syrad (Green): 300
David Watts (Con): 486
Buxted
Mark Chapman (Lab): 87
Caroline Coxon (Green): 357
Toby Illingworth (Con): 647
Chiddingly, East Hoathly and Waldron
Katrina Best (Lib Dem): 150
Geoffrey Draper (Con): 604
Rupert Wilkinson (Lab): 119
Alison Wilson (Green): 225
Crowborough Central
Peter Bucklitsch (Ind): 225
Michael Coyne (Lab): 168
Ronald Reed (Con): 409
Crowborough Jarvis Brook
Barry Marlowe (Con): 220
David Neeves (Lab): 189
Gareth Owen-Williams (Lib Dem): 334
Colin Stocks (Green): 142
Crowborough North
Nigel Fox (Green): 293
Kay Moss (Con): 480
Anthony Stevenson (Lab): 151
Crowborough South East
Philip Lunn (Con): 368
Adrian Morris (Lib Dem): 302
Stuart Snowden (Lab): 123
Crowborough South West
Alison Arthur (Lib Dem): 152
Brenden Clegg (Lab): 72
Pamela Tysh (Green): 92
Neil Waller (Con): 336
Crowborough St Johns
Richard Hallett (Con): 626
Gabrielle Symonds (Green): 362
Danehill and Fletching
Simon Cramond (Green): 523
Roy Galley (Con): 749
Forest Row
Rowena Moore (Con): 321
Diana Patricia Patterson-Vanegas (Green): 1,212
Framfield and Cross in Hand
Laura Burstow (Lab): 79
Ann Newton (Con): 574
Tim Parry (Green): 250
Graham Shevill (UKIP): 84
Frant and Wadhurst (two seats)
Felicity Harvest (Lab): 227
Johanna Howell (Con): 917
Beth Martin (Green): 688
Bruce Meredeen (Lib Dem): 404
Christopher Morris (Lab): 148
Bob Standley (Con): 904
Hadlow Down and Rotherfield
Phil Dixon (Con): 581
Felicity Thompson (Green): 363
Hartfield
Chris Hardy (Con): 566
Vania Phitidis (Green): 428
Heathfield North
Dick Angel (Con): 537
Fraser Kerr (Lib Dem): 226
Greg Savva (Lab): 134
Heathfield South
David Newman (Lab): 260
Roger Thomas (Con): 564
Horam and Punnetts Town (two seats)
Bob Bowdler (Con): 989
Andy Long (Ind): 730
Jonathan Prus (Lab): 256
Susan Stedman (Con): 913
Cornelie Usborne (Green): 700
Tony Watson (Lab): 199
Maresfield
Peter Roundell (Con): 668
Ian Tysh (Green): 333
George Wilson (Lab): 76
Mayfield and Five Ashes
Jeff Bolam (Green): 325
Brian Redman (Con): 562
Jason Scott-Taggart (Lab): 88
South Downs
Michael Lunn (Con): 531
Mark Poland (Green): 204
Vanessa Rowlands (Lib Dem): 449
Uckfield East
Bruce Broughton-Tompkins (Con): 268
Paul Sparks (Lib Dem): 527
Gareth Stell (UKIP): 145
Uckfield New Town (two seats)
Ben Cox (Lab): 662
Claire Dowling (Con): 706
Helen Firth (Con): 681
Paul Meakin (Lib Dem): 456
Melissa Petty (Green): 407
Carole Ridout (Lib Dem): 285
Uckfield North
Simon Harriyott (Green): 123
Tim Murray (Lib Dem): 136
Angie Smith (Lab): 124
Peter Waldock (Con): 305
Uckfield Ridgewood and Little Horsted
James Edwards (Lib Dem): 203
Tony Fielding (Lab): 73
Gary Johnson (Con): 296
Toby Quantrill (Green): 100
Withyham
Giny Best (Con): 448
Keith Obbard (Green): 499