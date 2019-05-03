Wealden District Council election results: everything you need to know as the results come in

Wealden District Council election results are being announced today (Friday, May 3) – here’s everything you need to know.

The election count has been taking place at the East Sussex National in Little Horsted since around 11am.

The number of seats up for election this year fell from 55 to 45, due to boundary changes.

The previous make up of the council was 48 Conservatives and seven Independent councillors.

As of 3pm today, 37 of the 45 seats had been announced. The current make up of the council is: Conservatives 27, Green Party 2, Lib Dem 4, independent 4.

There have been a few surprises including two new Green councillors and four Lib Dems fighting successfully for seats against the Conservatives.

The full make-up of the council will be announced on this website as soon as we receive it.