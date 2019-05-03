Wealden District Council election RESULTS: Hailsham, Pevensey, Willingdon and Polegate

Here are the results for the Wealden District Council elections which took place on May 2, 2019.

The number of seats up for election this year fell from 55 to 45, due to boundary changes.

The make up of the council is now 34 Conservatives, five independent, four Lib Dems, and two Green Party councillors.

The previous make up of the council was 48 Conservatives and seven Independent councillors.

The turn out this year is yet to be announced.

The turnout of voters in the last local election, which took place at the same time as the general election in 2015, was 71 per cent.

In 2011 the turnout in Wealden was 49.5 per cent.

There was only one uncontested seat, which was Polegate Central. Previous councillor Angela Snell (Conservative) has kept her position there.

Below are the results by ward.

Hailsham Central

Nigel Coltman (Con): 296

Kay Coxon (Lab): 70

Paul Holbrook (Lib Dem): 237

Charlotte Still (Green): 132

Hailsham East

Gavin Blake-Coggins (Lib Dems): 356

Amanda O’Rawe (Con): 247

Hailsham North

Rachel Chilton (Green): 175

Nicholas Collinson (Con): 247

Barbara Holbrook (Lib Dem): 208

Malcolm Richards (Lab): 112

Hailsham North West

Kevin Balsdon (Con): 338

Neil Cleaver (Lib Dems): 398

Hailsham South

Anne Blake-Coggins (Lib Dem): 197

Josh Funnell (Lab): 169

Chriss Triandafyllou (Con): 319

Hailsham West

Richard Grocock (Con): 362

Laura Jordan (Lab): 144

Steve Murphy (Lib Dems): 288

Hellingly

Janet Perez (Labour): 103

Stephen Potts (Con): 239

David White (independent): 580

Herstmonceux and Pevensey Levels (two seats)

Eve Ashley (Green): 547

Raymond Cade (Con): 677

Paul Coleshill (Lib Dem): 502

Pam Doodles (Con): 823

Laurence Keeley (independent): 427

Barry Simons (Lab): 232

Robert Slater (Independent): 494

Lower Willingdon

Giselle Bailey (Con): 240

Gillian Milton (Lib Dem): 124

Stephen Shing (Independent): 818

Pevensey Bay

Roanna Brewer (Lib Dems): 109

Daniel Brookbank (Independent): 220

Lin Clark (Con): 297

Dianne Dear (independent): 98

Aaron McConnell (Lab): 54

Mike Pursglove (UKIP): 196

Polegate North

Bernie Goodwin (UKIP): 141

Alex Mthobi (Lab): 58

Gill Mummery (Con): 175

Oi Lin Shing (Independent): 496

Andy Watkins (Lib Dem): 112

Polegate South and Willingdon Watermill

Maureen Goodwin (UKIP): 114

Christopher Primett (Con): 170

Daniel Shing (Independent): 752

Stone Cross

Charlotte Cumber (Green): 297

Alastair Douglas (Con): 324

Upper Willingdon

Kay Dewick (Lib Dem): 135

Douglas Murray (Con): 367

Raymond Shing (independent): 644