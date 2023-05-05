Edit Account-Sign Out
Wealden District Council local election results 2023 - LIVE: Further results coming in

We're bring you live results on Wealden District Council election results today (Friday May 5), refresh this page for updates.

By Sam Pole
Published 5th May 2023, 09:11 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 13:53 BST

All seats on Wealden District Council are up for grabs in this year’s local council elections.

Voters went to the polls yesterday (Thursday, May 4), with results for each seat expected to be announced throughout today.

The council currently is made up of 28 Conservative seats, six by the Liberal Democrats, four by the Association of Independents, four Green, and three Independent.

Wealden District Council buildingWealden District Council building
Wealden District Council building

12.38pm: Gareth Huw Owen-Williams from the Liberal Democrats has been elected for the ward of Crowborough Jarvis Brook.

12.40pm: Alison Clare Arthur from the Liberal Democrats has been elected for the ward of Crowborough South West.

12.42pm: Daniel James Keith Manvell from the Labour Party has been elected for the ward of Uckfield North.

12.45pm: Graham Shaw from the Green Party has been elected for the Buxted ward.

12.48pm: Andrew James Ashton Wilson from the Liberal Democrats has been elected for the ward of Crowborough South East.

12.50pm: Kelvin John Williams from the Liberal Democrats has been elected for the ward of Uckfield East.

12.51pm: Neil Andrew Cleaver from the Liberal Democrats has been elected for the ward of Hailsham Central.

1.25pm: Carolyn Jane Huntington from the Liberal Democrats has been elected for the ward of Crowborough Central.

1.26pm: Ann Elizabeth Newton from The Conservative Party has been elected for the ward of Framfield & Cross-in-Hand.

1.28pm: Martyn Douglas Everitt from the Green Party has been elected for the ward of Crowborough St Johns.

1.30pm: Anne Barbara Blake-Coggins from the Liberal Democrats has been elected for the ward of Hailsham South.

1.36pm: Independent candidate Bernadette Esther Mary commonly known as Ben Reed has been elected for the ward of Uckfield Ridgewood & Little Horsted.

1.50pm: Paul Steven Holbrook from the Liberal Democrats has been elected for the ward of Hailsham North.

