Wealden District Council (WDC) has released the findings of an external Communications Review after residents’ council tax and business rates were taken too early.

On December 24 the council posted a message on its website, warning that people who usually pay council tax and business rates by direct debit on the first of the month would be affected by ‘an automated scheduling error’. This meant direct debits would be taken on Friday, December 27, instead.

The council received heavy criticism for the error with Wealden District Conservative group calling it ‘an unprecedented failure of systems and communications’, estimating that 17,594 households and 324 business rates payers had their accounts debited early without proper notice.

Council leader Rachel Millward, Alliance for Wealden (Green Party) and lead councillor for Community, Culture and Communications, said: “On behalf of the council, I once again sincerely apologise for this error. We know how important it is that we learn from this, and this administration has consistently looked to improve the way we work.”

Wealden District Council released the findings of an external Communications Review after residents’ council tax was taken too early. Photo: Google Street View

WDC has now announced that a recent external Communications Review looked into how residents were informed about the error. They said this was conducted by a third-party communications expert recommended by the Local Government Association.

The council said it communicated the problem to residents on Christmas Eve via its social media channels and by its email newsletter Wealden Weekly after Christmas. But the report found that a statement about the issue was not sent on Christmas Eve to councillors, MPs, the media and other stakeholders. WDC said this would have ‘helped to proactively inform more residents about this error before it happened’. The council said the report also highlights the issue that ‘the council’s current database does not allow residents to be emailed or sent a text within the system’.

The report made recommendations, including: a review and update of communications policies and protocols, more frequent testing of these processes and the development of a Critical Incident Plan. The council said it is now clarifying how its established communication methods with residents via Wealden Weekly and My Wealden can be used quickly during a critical incident.

The council said it notified all banks on December 24 when it first became aware of the issue but was unable to prevent the direct debits from being taken. WDC also said it would refund any additional bank charges incurred. The council said five residents after the Christmas break claimed for reimbursement but said that four claims were proven ‘unsubstantiated’ and not affected by the Direct Debit issue. One resident has provided evidence so far and the council said this person has been compensated £12.

The council has already held an internal audit in early January into how the error happened.

Councillor Millward said: "We requested a Local Government Association review by peer councils last year, which found us to be well-run. While this is good news, it means that our communications systems are not regularly tested in difficult situations like this, especially on Christmas eve. This expert review gives us the opportunity to strengthen and improve communications protocols. I am committed to taking these valuable recommendations on board and I am delighted that we’ve already begun making positive changes.”

Councillor Daniel Manvell, Alliance for Wealden (Labour Party) and lead councillor for Housing, Benefits, and Revenues said: “This independent review acknowledges the hard work of both councillors and officers over the Christmas period to fix this mistake and communicate to residents. However, the review is also clear that we need to have better plans in place for communicating if things go wrong in the future. We are committed to this.

“We have already implemented measures to prevent this sort of error ever happening again. Having now comprehensively reviewed all aspects of this situation and accepted the recommendations of this third-party review, we hope to rebuild trust with residents and stakeholders and continue to improve our delivery of excellent public services.”