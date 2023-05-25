Wealden District Council is to ‘explore the option’ of extending its lease of Uckfield Leisure Centre.

The announcement came at a full council meeting on Wednesday (May 24), the first to be held since the local elections earlier this month.

While discussions on the centre’s future were ongoing prior to the elections, Wealden District Council had previously put forward plans to let the facility’s lease expire. This would have seen the building handed back to its owner, East Sussex County Council.

A similar situation at Heathfield Leisure Centre saw that facility close its doors to the public.

The topic of the centre’s lease was raised twice during Wednesday’s meeting; first through a question from Labour councillor Daniel Manvell, then through a motion submitted by Independent councillors Ben Reed and Spike Mayhew.

In his question, directed to the newly-elected council leader James Partridge (Lib Dem), Cllr Manvell said: “Can you confirm that Wealden District Council’s cabinet will explore the option of extending the lease of Uckfield Leisure Centre for at least a year to safeguard its immediate future and look toward getting a permanent settlement that guarantees the future of public access to the leisure centre facilities, including the swimming pool?

“It is just so important and I really hope you can provide a solid answer to that.”

Initially, Cllr Partridge gave only a one-word answer; “yes.”

When pressed for further details around timing (given the fact the existing lease is due to run out in July), Cllr Partridge said: “Well we’ll just get on with it. You only asked the question ten minutes ago and I haven’t rushed together a plan.

“We will just get on with it, look at it and see what can be done.”

Some words of caution came out as councillors debated the motion, however.

During the debate, Liberal Democrat councillor Paul Coleshill — freshly appointed cabinet member for climate change, economy and wellbeing — warned councillors that the future of the centre relied on some ‘complex negotiations’.

While the motion passed, it was voted through without the support of the council’s Conservative group (which had led the council prior to this month’s local elections).

Conservative group leader Ann Newton said: “The decision by Wealden not to enter into another lease arrangement with the county council was not made on a whim and I hope all those now involved have read all the relevant reports which provided the evidence for that decision; not an easy one to make.

“There hasn’t been a lot of time, obviously, since they were elected and there is an awful lot to read. I appreciate that this was a hot topic prior to the election, but I think what the proposers and we all need to realise is that East Sussex County Council own this site and they have conducted this recent consultation. I think we need to wait and see what comes out at the end of that consultation.”

