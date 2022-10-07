Weekly rent costs for Crawley garages to go up

Garages

During a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday (October 5) members recommended the price rise, which will also cover store cupboards.

Leader Michael Jones said: “Proposing to increase charges at a time when residents are incurring other price increases is understandably sensitive.

“However, our costs are also increasing, so the additional income would minimise the need for future reductions in our services and help to pay for much-needed repairs to our garages, many of which are getting older and need investment.”

The council owns 5,130 garages and store cupboards across all 14 neighbourhoods.

If approved by the full council, between December 1 this year and April 2024, Crawley Homes customers will pay £13.06 per week for a garage – a rise of £1.60 – while private customers will pay £17.36 per week – a rise of £2.13.