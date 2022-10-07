Edit Account-Sign Out
Weekly rent costs for Crawley garages to go up

Weekly rental costs for garages owned by Crawley Borough Council are set to be increased from December.

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Friday, 7th October 2022, 12:05 pm
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 12:05 pm
During a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday (October 5) members recommended the price rise, which will also cover store cupboards.

Leader Michael Jones said: “Proposing to increase charges at a time when residents are incurring other price increases is understandably sensitive.

“However, our costs are also increasing, so the additional income would minimise the need for future reductions in our services and help to pay for much-needed repairs to our garages, many of which are getting older and need investment.”

The council owns 5,130 garages and store cupboards across all 14 neighbourhoods.

If approved by the full council, between December 1 this year and April 2024, Crawley Homes customers will pay £13.06 per week for a garage – a rise of £1.60 – while private customers will pay £17.36 per week – a rise of £2.13.

Store cupboard rental will rise from £2 to £2.28.

