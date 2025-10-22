'Well-liked' Worthing residential care home hopes to build side extension
St Mary’s Residential Care Home, in Westbrooke, is owned and operated by Qualitas Healthcare and currently accommodates 25 residents in a range of Victorian houses.
Previously part of the estate of the Institute of Our Lady of Mercy, a Catholic charity associated with the nearby church, the home has a linked villa that was previously the nun's house, a later chapel and a series of more recent extensions.
The design and access statement says: "The home is well-liked, well run and in good repair. The proposals seek to retain and optimise an existing facility. No amenity space is lost and the proposals can be implemented without major interruption to services."
A planning application has been made to Worthing Borough Council for an extension of the side store to the chapel to form a bedroom with en-suite. A secondary means of escape from the chapel apse is also proposed.
You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk