West Burton pond developments submitted

Plans for development of a West Burton pond and stream have been submitted.

The proposed development would be to cut a notch in the dam wall by removing the concrete fish pass and wooden step boards, thereby draining down the online pond, and reconnecting the West Burton stream catchment.

The banks either side of this new notch would be battered and re-landscaped to create gently sloping, stable banks that allow the stream to pass through, and the low-lying footprint of the former pond will be transformed into a wet, species-rich ‘mini-floodplain’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed works also seek to address the erosion of the public footpath by moving the course of the stream away from the edge of the path, allowing for wider path surface and more resilient, well-vegetated and biodiverse stream bank.

Right of Way Access Ranger Darryl Hobden said: “I am fully appraised upon the scope of works and confident there will be no detrimental effect on the Public Footpath.

"Indeed proposed works offer an opportunity for some joint work with our own department to enhance the section of footpath which currently narrows in sections due to erosion and the proximity of the water course in the area.

“Footpath 767 also carries a promoted route name the ‘Literary Trail’ which, opened in Easter 2007, links Horsham in West Sussex with Chichester Cathedral along a route rich in literary associations.

“As such it is a popular route and I feel the works to the pond and footpath will be a sympathetic enhancement of the area.

“A temporary closure of the Eastern end of the Footpath will be required during works and administered by this department, with notices erected on site.

“During the closure and in partnership with the SDNP we intend to approach the adjacent landowner with regards to providing an alternate route during works to minimise disruption to users of the Public Right of Way.”

However the plans have also been met with some objections.

Dr Paul Driver of West Burton said: “The proposed works on the embankment are unnecessary. The stated aim of 'enhancing the site's biodiversity and ecological connectivity' can be achieved simply by removing the wooden

boards from the weir and allowing the stream to flow through freely.

“The historical context of Pill Pond should be respected, not only in relation to its structure and purpose, but also within the Bignor and West Burton Roman landscape. In the circumstances, the existing physical form of the pond and stream should not be altered. An archaeological survey is certainly needed.

“The proposed works to create a new stream channel in order to widen the adjacent footpath are also unnecessary.

"Such works would actually damage the riparian ecology, rather than enhancing it.

“The proposed project would be of no benefit to migratory fish as claimed. Fish cannot get past “the pond further downstream.

“Some legal requirements have been ignored in the application.

“Approval of the proposed works was granted by BPC without direct consultation with those who are most relevant, the residents of West Burton who have enjoyed the environment of Pill Pond over the years.