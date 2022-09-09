West Sussex council meetings postponed as mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II
West Sussex County Council has postponed a string of meetings which were due to be held over the coming week.
A spokesman said: “With the agreement of the chairman of the council and political group leaders, all formal county council committee meetings are being postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”
The meetings affected are:
Performance and Finance Scrutiny Committee due to be held this morning, 10.30am on 9 September – to be postponed. Governance Committee meeting due to be held at 2.15pm on 12 September – to be postponed. Cabinet meeting due to be held at 10.30am on 13 September – relevant business to be rescheduled to the next meeting of the Cabinet on 18 October. Health and Adult Social Care Scrutiny Committee due to be held at 10.30am on 16 September – to be postponed
Most Popular
Yesterday, chairman Pete Bradbury said: “This is a terribly sad day for the nation and the people of West Sussex. Her Majesty has a long association with our county. She was dignified and gracious and held in great affection by the public - this was clear to all when the country joined in celebrating her reign through the multitude of Platinum Jubilee events.“Her Majesty’s passing represents the end of an era for our nation and I know many people will want to pay their respects in the coming days.”