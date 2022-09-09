West Sussex council meetings postponed as mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II

A spokesman said: “With the agreement of the chairman of the council and political group leaders, all formal county council committee meetings are being postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

The meetings affected are:

Performance and Finance Scrutiny Committee due to be held this morning, 10.30am on 9 September – to be postponed. Governance Committee meeting due to be held at 2.15pm on 12 September – to be postponed. Cabinet meeting due to be held at 10.30am on 13 September – relevant business to be rescheduled to the next meeting of the Cabinet on 18 October. Health and Adult Social Care Scrutiny Committee due to be held at 10.30am on 16 September – to be postponed

A Union Jack flying at half mast