West Sussex County Council leader calls on the government to reconsider farming Inheritance Tax changes

The leader of West Sussex County Council is calling on the government to reconsider changes to Inheritance Tax which he claims will have a ‘devastating impact on many family farms’.

Councillor Paul Marshall has written to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the Rt Hon Steve Reed MP, to help to preserve family farms, farmland, and the environment.

The letter highlights ‘the essential role farmers play in managing our natural landscapes, contributing to biodiversity, protecting our wildlife, flood prevention and supporting sustainable local food systems within West Sussex’.

It follows a notice of motion debate at a meeting of the Full Council on 13 December 2024 where councillors highlighted their concerns about the impact of the changes in West Sussex on family farms and on the environment.