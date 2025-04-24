West Sussex County Councillor for Hassocks and Burgess Hill South resigns after eight years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The West Sussex County Councillor for Hassocks and Burgess Hill South has announced her resignation.

Kirsty Lord, who was first elected in 2017, made the announcement on Facebook on Thursday, April 24.

She said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to be your county councillor for the past eight years.

“In that time I have fought for a new college building for Woodlands Meed, which is now open to students. I have delivered road repairs, speed limit changes, and pedestrian improvements including the new Dale Avenue crossing for school pupils and further schemes on Jane Murray Way and Clayton Hill coming later this year. I secured extensive drainage improvements both in Hassocks, in 2021 with further work this summer, and in Burgess Hill.

“I am also proud of my role in holding the Conservative leadership at the county council to account for its failures, particularly following the Inadequate Ofsted report into children’s services in 2019, and more recently on the spiralling costs of a new IT system and disruptive delays in building projects including Woodlands Meed, Downlands and the new Bedelands Academy.”

But Ms Lord said she works alongside being a councillor and said her working hours had increased recently following a career change last summer.

She said: “I know I cannot continue to represent you as fully as I have been able to for the last eight years and as wholeheartedly as you deserve.”

Ms Lord had decided to stand down in the 2025 County Council elections but said the the agreement between the Government and County Council to cancel those elections meant she ‘had to make a choice’.

She said: “Faced with the choice of staying on as your councillor knowing I wouldn’t be able to continue to give what is needed or calling a by-election, there was only one right course of action. So following my resignation today, there will be a by-election to replace me. I expect it to be in early June and will let you know the date when it is confirmed.

“The Liberal Democrats have made sure to select a fantastic candidate for the by-election. Erika Woodhurst-Trueman will be standing to replace me.”

She said: “Erika has worked on community projects for years most recently in organising and running Light Up Hassocks. She is organised, diligent and committed. If you elect her, I know she will be an outstanding county councillor and continue the Liberal Democrats’ record of delivery for Hassocks and Burgess Hill South.”

Ms Lord thanked everyone for their support, adding: “I hope I leave Hassocks and Burgess Hill South a little bit better than when I was first elected in 2017.”