West Sussex farming leader backs rally in London next week as pressure builds on the government to Stop the Family Farm Tax

A West Sussex farming leader said the NFU’s Stop the Family Farm Tax campaign is continuing to gather pace ahead of a rally in London next week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisers of the successful farming rally last November are staging another event in London, on Tuesday, March 4.

NFU West Sussex Chair Andrew Strong spoke in support of the rally after attending the annual NFU Conference at the QEII Centre in London on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defra Secretary Steve Reed spoke at the conference and faced anger and exasperation from farmers in attendance over the government’s planned changes to inheritance tax.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw, left, and Defra Secretary Steve Reed speaking at NFU Conference in London.

Mr Strong, who farms near Haywards Heath, said: “It was very frustrating to hear Steve Reed defending the inheritance tax policy, but I feel his hands are tied.

“The government is saying it has no plans to reverse its plans or examine the NFU’s alternative proposal.

“They need to listen. At conference, the audience was asked for a show of hands of who has confidence to invest in their farming business. Out of about 700 people, just five put their hands up, less than 1% and, sadly, due to this inheritance tax policy, this is where we are.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pancake Day Rally on Tuesday aims to show MPs and the public farming’s determination not to accept the cruel Family Farm Tax.

Farmers from across the country at NFU Conference in London.

The NFU is supporting the event by helping to publicise it and encouraging members to attend as we collectively push to keep our campaign in the public and media eye.

The Stop the Family Farm Tax campaign is calling on the government to reconsider its planned changes to Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR).

The NFU says the government is working off the wrong figures and has miscalculated the impact of the changes, with concerns they could force many small and medium-sized family farms out of business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the UK’s major supermarkets have publicly stated their concerns over the threat to national food security.

NFU West Sussex Chair Andrew Strong, second from the left, with other Sussex farmers at the NFU Conference in London.

The NFU has put forward an alternative proposal to the government, worked on with tax experts, which calls on inheritance tax to only be applied to qualifying assets if they are disposed of within a seven-year period after death, and so tax is paid only when the finance is available to do so, in keeping with sound principles of taxation.

This proposal meets the government’s aims of raising revenue, avoids penalising elderly farm owners, breaking up family farms, and stifling investment in farm businesses and takes away the incentive to use APR and BPR solely as a way of avoiding tax.

Mr Strong said: “At conference there was a strong feeling that we are united in our continued campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“NFU President Tom Bradshaw spoke brilliantly and there were some excellent speakers throughout the day.

“The Stop the Family Farm Tax campaign will continue until this tax policy is held up to proper scrutiny and consultation.

“We look forward to supporting the rally in London on Tuesday, to keep the pressure on the government, to let them know we are not going away.”