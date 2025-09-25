West Sussex neighbourhood and East Sussex town named in government’s £292 million 'Pride in Place' initiative

Two Sussex communities are among those set to benefit from a major new regeneration push across the South East – as the government announces £292 million in local investment through the new Pride in Place programme.

Toddington and Wick, in West Sussex, will receive up to £20 million over the next decade as part of the long-term Pride in Place Programme. This is designed to put local people at the heart of neighbourhood renewal.

Meanwhile, Hastings in East Sussex will receive a £1.5 million capital injection through the Pride in Place Impact Fund – aimed at delivering immediate improvements to public spaces, parks, high streets and community assets.

The funding is part of the government’s wider £5 billion Pride in Place plan, launched this week by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, which promises to give communities new powers and resources to shape their own futures.

Mr Starmer said: “For too long, people have watched their towns and streets decline – powerless to stop boarded-up shops and neglected parks. That ends now.

“We’re investing in Britain’s future, by backing the true patriots that build our communities up in neighbourhoods across every corner of the country. Because it’s people who bring pride, hope and life to our communities.

“This is a huge investment, but what matters most is who decides how it’s spent: the neighbours, volunteers and parents who know their communities best – the people with real skin in the game.

“We’re choosing renewal over decline, unity over division. This is our Plan for Change in action – giving power and pride back to the people who make Britain great.”

As part of the fund, 169 areas will receive £2 million every year for a decade, giving ‘long-overlooked communities the certainty and control they need to plan for the future’.

A government spokesperson added: “A further 95 areas will receive an immediate £1.5 million to upgrade public spaces with new green spaces, play areas and sports and leisure facilities.

“This includes 22 areas in the South East with 14 areas receiving up to £20m including Fratton West, Leigh Park, Sheppey East and a further eight areas receiving £1.5 million including Slough, Portsmouth, Hastings and Thanet.

“Local people will decide how funding is spent – reviving high streets, restoring parks, and breathing new life into pubs, leisure centres and community halls. This is renewal in action, led by the people who know their neighbourhoods best.

“Communities will also gain new powers to seize boarded-up shops, block nuisance businesses, and buy beloved local assets before they close – restoring pride and unity to every corner of the country”.

The announcement on Thursday (September 25) is part of the government’s Plan for Change – a decade-long mission to back the people who make their communities thrive. It sits alongside wider work to deliver cleaner, safer streets, create opportunities on every doorstep, and build the homes, roads and GP surgeries people need to thrive.

Steve Reed, the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, said building pride in place ‘starts with people, not politics’.

He added: “Local people know what they want to see in their neighbourhoods – and they don’t need government to dictate it.

“This plan will spark an historic grassroots movement that will restore local people’s power, boost national pride and help people get on in life across the UK as part of our Plan for Change.”

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves said the government is ‘giving local people the power to transform their hometowns’.

She added: Giving them more control of how money is spent where they live so that together we can invest in Britain’s renewal and build an economy that rewards working people.

“This £5 billion investment doesn't just reverse decades of underinvestment in our public infrastructure – it cuts through the bureaucracy by giving local people the power to deliver the change they want to see."

The government said its announcement ‘significantly scales up the work already underway’ in 75 areas – ‘helping communities regenerate and restore local pride’.

The spokesperson added: “The £5 billion package includes an additional £3.5 billion to roll out the programme to 169 more areas, each receiving up to £20 million over ten years.

“Separately, 95 areas receive a share of £150 million capital funding to improve public spaces, parks, and high streets.

“Local people in the existing 75 areas are already shaping their communities, every project is the result of local people’s ideas and priorities—chosen by the community, for the community. It’s the people who know best what their area needs, and their voices are shaping the future of their towns and cities.”