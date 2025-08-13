West Sussex village calls for lower speed limits on vehicles using the A286

By Connor Gormley
Published 13th Aug 2025, 11:46 BST
Photo by David Potter/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Imagesplaceholder image
Easebourne Parish Council is calling for lower speed limits on vehicles using the A286 in a bid to reduce traffic speeds throughout the village.

To measure support, the Council is inviting members of the public to take part in a new questionnaire, which runs until Monday, August 18.

The questionnaire touches on a number of local traffic issues, including how residents feel about the shift from a 60mph speed limit on the A286 north of Easebourne to a 30mph limit in the village itself and introduces a proposal for a new 40mph ‘buffer zone’, lasting approximately 400 metres, from the village’s north entrance.

It also proposes the creation of a ‘simple crossing point for pedestrians’ between High Path and Egmont Road, which would be used to assist residents using public bus services heading north and for anyone crossing between the east and west areas of the village.

Finally, the questionnaire asks residents how they would feel about a new Speed Indicator Device in the village, in order to encourage more sensible driving, and plans to revise road surface white linings on the A286 as it passes through Easebourne, in order to reduce the appearance of the road width between Dodsley Grove and Hollist lane.

To find out more about the survey and fill out the questionnaire, visit https://easebourne.org/proposed-scheme-to-lower-traffic-speeds-on-the-a286/.

