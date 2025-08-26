West Sussex village housing plan: 'Critical moment' reached as community alliance formed

A community alliance has been formed, after developers appealed the decision to reject plans for a new housing development in Angmering.

Developer Gleeson Land submitted an application (A/154/24/OUT) – in August 2024 – to build 190 residential dwellings and a community building on land west of Bewley Road. The proposal included provision of open space, landscaping and associated infrastructure. It was proposed that 30 per cent (up to 57 homes) would be affordable housing.

More than 1,790 official objections were lodged against the plans on the grade one farmland.

Dozens of those people attended a planning committee hearing at Arun Civic Centre on June 11 – hoping that councillors would side with them when making a decision.

Protestors gathered outside the district council building in Littlehampton, before a committee refused plans for 190 new houses in Angmering. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

They got their wish with the news that the committee refused the application.

The decision notice read: “The proposals are a departure from the development plan and would sit outside of the built-up area boundary of Angmering. The benefits of the development do not outweigh the harm caused.

"The proposed development has failed the sequential test with sequentially preferable sites having been identified.

"The proposed development would result in the loss of Grade 2 and 3a best and most versatile agricultural land.

"In the absence of a completed Section 106 agreement, the development fails to make any affordable housing provision and is thereby contrary to the aims and objectives of the National Planning Policy Framework and Arun Local Plan.

“The development will not provide the highway improvements necessary to deliver the development and mitigate any residual harm to the local and strategic road and footpath network.

"The development will not provide the contribution required to mitigate the additional cost of transporting secondary school pupils to the nearest school.”

However, the developers have not given up hope.

A spokesman for Gleeson Land said: “Following the recent decision by Arun District Council, we can confirm we have lodged an appeal.

"This appeal will be considered through the formal public inquiry procedure, which offers all parties an opportunity to make their individual representations.

“We will not be making any further comments until the final decision, following the formal public inquiry procedure, has been made.”

In light of this, a partnership has been formed between Angmering Parish Council and the Protect Farmland West of Bewley Road (PFWBR) campaign group.

The Angmering Community Alliance has been established to ‘represent the interests of the village’.

The application proposes large-scale development on farmland west of Bewley Road, raising widespread concern among residents regarding the loss of agricultural land, increased pressure on local infrastructure, and the long-term impact on Angmering’s rural character.

Speaking on behalf of the alliance, Nikki Hamilton-Street, chairman of Angmering Parish Council, said: "This is a critical moment for Angmering.

"We have listened to the community and share their deep concerns about the scale and impact of this proposed development.

"The Angmering Community Alliance will ensure that the village’s voice is heard clearly at the appeal, and that we present the strongest possible case to protect our unique landscape and way of life."

The alliance said it has engaged planning and legal professionals to support its case, and will provide regular updates to residents throughout the process.

The original planning application stated that the ‘adverse impacts’ of the development would ‘not outweigh the significant range of benefits’, which included:

– Delivery of 133 new market homes in an area with a ‘significant and persistent shortfall’;

– Delivery of 30 per cent affordable homes (up to 57 homes) in a ‘highly sustainable location’;

– Provision of a new community building, intended for the use of Cancer United;

– Creation of a ‘high-quality’ physical and social environment with the ‘creation and enhancement’ of new and existing supportive infrastructure. This includes an ‘extensive network of useable open space’, providing ‘health and wellbeing benefits’.

– A ‘genuinely landscape-led development’ which ‘responds positively to the prevailing character of the area’;

– Increased spending by new residents in local shops; businesses and other services to ‘help facilitate the growth of the local economy’;

– ‘Support the employment’ of 589 people and provide six apprenticeships, graduates or trainees.

The planning statement continued: “Affordable housing tenure mix is proposed to be 75 per cent affordable rent and 25 per cent intermediate housing and this provision will be secured by a section 106 agreement.

"Angmering is a sustainable location for development and the site is immediately adjacent to the built-up area boundary of Angmering – a village as identified in the Local Plan as providing an enhanced range of shops, employment opportunities, community facilities and services. The site is clearly in a suitable and sustainable location for development.

"The applicant has engaged positively with the council and the local community and responded to issues raised through that process, which has informed the evolution of the scheme and enhanced the package of benefits provided.”

According to the PFWBR campaign group, the ‘likely costs of presenting a robust case’ at the appeal are estimated to be in the region of £96,000.

As an extraordinary meeting of the parish council on August 18, members ‘resolved to make a substantial contribution’ towards this sum by allocating a budget of £80,000 to support the work of the alliance.

A PFWBR statement read: “This will enable the appointment of necessary planning and legal expertise to ensure that the community's concerns are fully and effectively presented.

"In parallel, the PFWBR will be undertaking a community crowdfunding initiative to raise additional funds in support of the case, providing residents and supporters with the opportunity to contribute directly.

"The Angmering Community Alliance reflects a united and determined approach between the parish council and local residents, working collaboratively to ensure that Angmering’s interests are properly represented and the significant impacts of this application are rigorously examined."

The campaign group is led by Angela Colliss. She wrote on social media: “Thank you everybody who has asked how to make a donation towards our group’s share of the appeal costs.

"The total cost will be about £96,000 and Angmering Parish Council’s generous contribution of £80,000 goes a long way towards that. This week we will be launching our CrowdJustice fundraising appeal and, when our bank account is finally ready, we can also pass those details on to anyone who enquires.

“On Tuesday, September 9, the Angmering Community Alliance will hold a meeting at Angmering Community Centre at 7.30pm to meet some of you and share our fundraising efforts. It will only take one hour of your time.

"If you would like to become a member of our support group please email us ([email protected]).

"There is nothing to pay, we won’t share your address and we can keep you updated. The planning inspector, who will be making the decision, can then see just how many people think that 22 large scale developments in the village in seven years is enough.”

Gleeson Land's appeal will be heard in October.

To see the planning documents, visit https://www.arun.gov.uk/planning-application-search and search for reference A/154/24/OUT.